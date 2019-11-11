BC-HKN--Coyotes-Chayka E, 0122
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Coyotes have signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.
Terms of the deal announced Monday were not disclosed.
Chayka has built the Coyotes into playoff contenders since becoming the youngest gene ...
