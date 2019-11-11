STAR market listed firms to raise over 100 bln yuan in 2019: newspaper

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Listed firms on China's science and technology innovation board (STAR) are expected to raise over 100 billion yuan (about 14.31 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of the year, Securities Daily reported Monday.

The number of companies listed on the board may surpass 100 by the end of 2019, said the paper, citing the latest report issued by Deloitte.

As of Nov. 5, combined funds raised by the 51 STAR market listed firms came in at 66.5 billion yuan, with over 70 percent ...