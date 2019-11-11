Amfoot-NFL-Ravens

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

'Special' Jackson leads Ravens in NFL rout of Bengals

Washington, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered another dazzling performance Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and running for a spectacular score in the Ravens' 49-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was another perfect passing day for the Ravens' dual-threat QB -- but it was his 47-yard run in the third quarter, with a 360-degree spin that left defenders tumbling to the turf, that will be remembered ...