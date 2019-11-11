The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Jackson stars again to help Ravens rout Bengals

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and scored on a long run as the
Baltimore Ravens ripped the host Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 on Sunday afternoon.
Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards across three quarters as the
Ravens (7-2) swept the season series from Cincinnati.
The outcome ruined the NFL debut of Ryan Finley, a rookie quarterback for the
Bengals.
Cincinnati (0-9), the NFL's lone winless team, didn't appear to have solved
anything even as it ca ...

 

