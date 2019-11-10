The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Kenyan farmers grapple with high pesticide use

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NAIROBI, Nov.9 (Xinhua) -- The average Kenyan farmer, including those in villages, uses several liters of pesticides every year.
The use has been on the rise over the years following the emergence of new pests and diseases as the east African nation grapples with harsh effects of climate change.
While the increased usage of pesticides has helped build a multi-billion shillings industry in the country, experts are worried that most farmers are misusing the chemicals thus exposing consumers and th ...

 

