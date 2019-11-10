China's taxation, banking authorities vow more concerted supports for small firms

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's banking and taxation authorities will further deepen their collaboration and provide more concerted support for the country's private and small firms.

To better alleviate the enterprises' financing difficulties, efforts will be made to help them turn taxation credit into financing credit, said a notice jointly issued the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the State Taxation Administration.

A direct link between taxation and banking data sho ...