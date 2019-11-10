RJ-CONG-DEMONSTRATION - Rajasthan Cong postpones protests over Centre's economic policies

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress has postponed state wide protests against the economic policies of the central government scheduled for Monday in view of prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC in all the districts.

Congress' planned demonstration against the Centre in the districts on November 11 and in the capital on November 13 has been postponed till further orders, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) General Secretary Mahesh Sharma said.

The section 144 of th ...