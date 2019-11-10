BC-ML--Persian Gulf-Tens, 0125

Iran begins building 2nd nuclear power reactor at Bushehr<

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state TV is reporting that construction has begun on a second nuclear power reactor at its Bushehr plant amid heightened tensions over Tehran's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

