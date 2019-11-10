The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ML--Persian Gulf-Tens, 0125

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Iran begins building 2nd nuclear power reactor at Bushehr<
Iran's state TV is reporting that construction has begun on a second nuclear power reactor at its Bushehr plant amid heightened tensions over Tehran's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state TV is reporting that construction has begun on a second nuclear power reactor at its Bushehr plant amid heightened tensions over Tehran's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.
Auth ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 10th of November 2019 01:27:41 PM. All rights reserved.