Greece speeds up 'Golden Visa' scheme for Chinese investors

By Katerina NIKOLOPOULOU

Athens, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese investor Jiang Rungong, who moved to Greece three years ago, says he and his family could not be happier in their new home on the Athens coast.

"We chose Greece because of its cultural heritage, its history, the democracy, the freedom. We really like its atmosphere," Jiang says.

"Since we got the vi ...