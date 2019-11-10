14.8 mln USD needed to fund basic services in Libya: UNICEF

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TRIPOLI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Saturday that it needs 14.8 million U.S. dollars to fund basic and life-saving services in Libya.

"The UNICEF humanitarian response remains underfunded. The current funding gap stands at US$ 14.8 million until the end of 2019 with major funding gaps in all life-saving health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and child protection activities," UNICEF said.

Nearly 5,000 students have been impacted in ...