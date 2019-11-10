The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

FACTBOX-IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

RIYADH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi state oil giant Aramco
unveiled the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) on
Saturday, laying out the main material risks that may adversely
affect the company's business or its financial position.
Aramco is the world's largest oil producer, pumping 10% of
global supply, and its most profitable. Weaker oil prices cut
its first half net profit by 12% to $46.9 billion this year, but
the figures still overshadowed Apple Inc, ...

 

