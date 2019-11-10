Athletics-Triple jumper Edwards critical of Diamond League cuts

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Gene Cherry

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards has strongly criticised the IAAF's Diamond League for cutting his event from the circuit's 2020 programme.

Briton Edwards jumped 18.29 metres in 1995 and his world mark still stands despite the best efforts of American Christian Taylor who has dominated the triple jump in recent years.

"There are so many things wrong with World Athletics decision re Diamond League events but what Usain Bolt showed athletics i ...