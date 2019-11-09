Basket-NBA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Siakam scores 44 as Raptors rout Pelicans

Los Angeles, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Pascal Siakam equalled his career best with 44 points as the Toronto Raptors dominated in almost every aspect of the game and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-104 on Friday.

The Raptors scored the first 15 points of the second quarter for a 75-53 halftime lead to seize control of the game and improve to 6-2 on the season.

Siakam finished 17 of 28 from the floor and had 20 rebounds for the Raptors, who dominated des ...