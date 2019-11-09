BC-US--OJ Simpson-Defama, 0526

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

OJ Simpson sues Las Vegas casino, contends he was defamed<

O.J. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas hotel-casino, alleging unnamed employees defamed him by telling celebrity news site TMZ he was ordered off the property in 2017 for being drunk, disruptive and unruly<

AP Photo NVREN501-0720171801, LA501-0702180422<

Eds: Adds Department of Public Safety no comment. With AP Photos.<

By KEN RITTER<

Associated Press<

LAS VEGAS (AP) - O.J. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas hotel-casino tha ...