Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured a delegation of over 200 people, including BJP MPs from Delhi, that a law will be enacted in the Parliament to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The prime minister's remark came after the Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, a move that is estimated to benefit 40 lakh people in the city.

