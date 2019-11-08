SPO-CRI-IND-MAHMUDULLAH(RERUN) - Mahmudullah blames batsmen for defeat in 2nd T20

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Rajkot, Nov 8 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah blamed middle-order collapse as one of reasons behind his team's defeat in the second T20 here, saying the visitors failed to measure the momentum of the game while batting.

Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Washington Sundar (1/25) stemmed the run flow in the middle overs to restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 153 for 6 after the visitors got off to a bright start in the second T20 on Thursday.

"I don't think we need to change much b ...