India ramps up security ahead of verdict on contested religious site
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Rupam Jain
MUMBAI, India Nov 8 (Reuters) - India has increased security
a week before the Supreme Court rules on a disputed religious
site that has been fiercely contested by majority Hindus and
Muslims for decades, police and home ministry officials said on
Friday.
More than 5,000 paramilitary force members and police have
been deployed in the northern town of Ayodhya, where an ancient
mosque was razed in 1992 by hardline Hindus who believe the site
...
Subscribe