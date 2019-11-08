BC-US--2020 Census 2nd L, 0776

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

In tight market, Census plans to hike pay in some places<

Faced with a tight labor market, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to raise wages for census workers in some areas and make it easier for applicants to get fingerprinted for background checks<

AP Photo RPAS101-1028192140<

Eds: Updates with letter to Facebook from lawmakers, survey on misperception about citizenship question. With AP Photo.<

By MIKE SCHNEIDER<

Associated Press<

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Faced with a tight lab ...