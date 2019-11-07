health-vaping-e-cigarette-cardiovascular-disease-lung-nicotine

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

E-cigs may damage the heart, study says

By Elizabeth DONOVAN

Paris, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Vaping devices and the chemicals they deliver -- increasingly popular among teens -- may damage the cardiovascular system, a study said Thursday, adding to a growing chorus of concern over injury and deaths related to e-cigarettes.

The latest findings, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month declared an "outbreak of lung i ...