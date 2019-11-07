The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

AYODHYA-LD-RAIL

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ayodhya verdict: RPF issues advisory, cancels leaves of its staff; security heightened at 78 major stations By Ananya Sengupta (Eds: PTI Exclusive)
New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The railway police on Thursday issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of directions on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, sources said.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) advisory also said that leaves of all its per ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 04:59:07 PM.