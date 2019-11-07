AUS-TERROR-LD INDIA - India calls for united global effort against terror financing By Natasha Chaku (Eds: Updating with more

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Melbourne, Nov 7 (PTI) In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India on Thursday said there should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism as it sought a united global effort against all those who support or help generate funds for terrorists.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 'No Money For Terror' conference here, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also expressed India's concern over the tacit support some nations are extending to terror groups.

There is a need for a united global effort ...