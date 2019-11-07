Angolan president demands strict management of goods for drought-hit victims

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

LUANDA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Wednesday recommended strict management of allocating goods acquired to aid the victims affected by drought in southern region.

The Angola's president, who was speaking at the meeting with National Commission for Civil Protection, ordered the use of the means made available exclusively to assist victims of the drought.

Lourenco cited as an example equipment such as water tank and motorcycles acquired for supplying water to victims of ...