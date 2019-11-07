NZealand-climate-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

New Zealand makes 'zero carbon' target law

Wellington, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - New Zealand's plan to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 became law on Thursday, when it cleared its final hurdle in parliament.

The legislation, which was supported on both sides of the political divide, mandates that the country should produce no greenhouse gases -- except methane -- by the middle of the century, as part of New Zealand's bid to meet its Paris climate accord commitments.

Methane -- a by-pr ...