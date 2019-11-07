The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

NZealand-climate-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

New Zealand makes 'zero carbon' target law
Wellington, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - New Zealand's plan to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 became law on Thursday, when it cleared its final hurdle in parliament.
The legislation, which was supported on both sides of the political divide, mandates that the country should produce no greenhouse gases -- except methane -- by the middle of the century, as part of New Zealand's bid to meet its Paris climate accord commitments.
Methane -- a by-pr ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 10:56:54 AM. All rights reserved.