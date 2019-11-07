Passengers, restaurants struggle with water cutoff at Haneda terminal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tokyo's Haneda airport was
grappling with a water supply cutoff at one of its terminals on
Thursday, with passengers washing their hands with bottled water
and some restaurants suspending operations, officials said.
A bar at Terminal 2, which handles domestic flights, was
serving wine in plastic cups because it could not wash its
glasses, footage on public broadcaster NHK showed.
Flight operations were not disrupted. But the water has been
Subscribe