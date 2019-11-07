Passengers, restaurants struggle with water cutoff at Haneda terminal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tokyo's Haneda airport was

grappling with a water supply cutoff at one of its terminals on

Thursday, with passengers washing their hands with bottled water

and some restaurants suspending operations, officials said.

A bar at Terminal 2, which handles domestic flights, was

serving wine in plastic cups because it could not wash its

glasses, footage on public broadcaster NHK showed.

Flight operations were not disrupted. But the water has been