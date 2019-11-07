Colombia-conflict-politics lead

Colombia's defense minister resigns over cover-up claims

Bogota, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Colombia's defense minister Guillermo Botero resigned Wednesday after facing accusations of trying to cover up the deaths of several children in a military air strike on a drug trafficking gang.

Botero announced his resignation after a meeting with President Ivan Duque. He faced a censure motion in Congress.

