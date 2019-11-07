Tonga-earthquake

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Volanic eruption creates new island in Tongan archipelago

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - An undersea volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago has sunk one island and created another three times larger, according to a report by geologists released Thursday.

Taaniela Kula, of the Tonga Geological Service, said the new Lateiki island is estimated to be about 100 metres (110 yards) wide and 400 metres long, and is situated about 120 metres west of its submerged predecessor.

It lies ...