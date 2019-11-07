BC-FBN--Giants-Engram, 0539

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Giants Engram status for Jets uncertain because of foot<

New York Giants leading receiver Evan Engram has a sprained left foot and his status for Sunday's game against the Jets is uncertain<

AP Photo ERU226-1105190242, ERU220-1105190120<

Eds: With AP Photos.<

By TOM CANAVAN<

AP Sports Writer<

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants leading receiver Evan Engram has a sprained left foot, and his status for Sunday's game against the Jets is uncertain.

Wearing a wa ...