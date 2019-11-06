The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Union-Autos-Corru, 0785

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Former UAW executive charged in widening corruption probe<
A retired vice president is the latest to be charged in a corruption scandal at the United Auto Workers union<
AP Photo CER201-0617101122<
Eds: Adds detail, background and statements from GM and UAW. With AP Photos.<
By ED WHITE and TOM KRISHER<
Associated Press<
DETROIT (AP) - A retired vice president of the United Auto Workers union on Wednesday became the 13th person to be charged in a widening federal investig ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 09:07:35 PM. All rights reserved.