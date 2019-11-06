BC-US--David Cassidy Tri, 0138

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Tribute to late singer David Cassidy planned in Florida<

Two years after the death of former teen idol David Cassidy, the new owners of his Fort Lauderdale home plan to post a plaque honoring him<

AP Photo NYSP101-0808091900<

Eds: APNewsNow. Adds photo. With AP Photo.<

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Two years after the death of former teen idol David Cassidy, the new owners of his Fort Lauderdale home plan to post a plaque honoring him.

Thomas L. White, who co-own the home known ...