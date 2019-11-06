Chinese EV maker NIO to collaborate with Intel's Mobileye on autonomous vehicles

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- NIO Inc., a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, saw its shares surge 36.84 percent on Tuesday, after it announced a partnership with Mobileye, an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology firm of Intel, on developing self-driving EVs for consumers in China and subsequently the global market.

NIO's share price exceeded 2 U.S. dollars to settle at 2.34 dollars apiece around market close, marking its first time since late September.

Under the agreement, the Chi ...