'Help! What is this?' Net users take to Reddit for STD diagnosis

Washington, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - "How did I get chlamydia?" "Is this herpes?"

People are increasingly turning to strangers on social network Reddit to diagnose their sexually transmitted diseases, according to a new study published in a US journal Tuesday that called the phenomenon "crowd-diagnosis."

Researchers from the University of California San Diego examined 17,000 posts on a Reddit thread devoted to STDs. They then anal ...