US-disease-health-internet

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

'Help! What is this?' Net users take to Reddit for STD diagnosis
Washington, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - "How did I get chlamydia?" "Is this herpes?"
People are increasingly turning to strangers on social network Reddit to diagnose their sexually transmitted diseases, according to a new study published in a US journal Tuesday that called the phenomenon "crowd-diagnosis."
Researchers from the University of California San Diego examined 17,000 posts on a Reddit thread devoted to STDs. They then anal ...

 

