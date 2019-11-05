US-disease-health-internet
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
'Help! What is this?' Net users take to Reddit for STD diagnosis
Washington, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - "How did I get chlamydia?" "Is this herpes?"
People are increasingly turning to strangers on social network Reddit to diagnose their sexually transmitted diseases, according to a new study published in a US journal Tuesday that called the phenomenon "crowd-diagnosis."
Researchers from the University of California San Diego examined 17,000 posts on a Reddit thread devoted to STDs. They then anal ...
