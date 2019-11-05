Brazil-mining-disaster-Vale WRAP-newseries
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Brazil's Vale failed to report dam defects that could have avoided tragedy: official
By Allison JACKSON
ATTENTION - ADDS details ///
Rio de Janeiro, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Mining giant Vale failed to report problems at a massive tailings dam in Brazil that could have averted its collapse, killing hundreds, a government agency said Tuesday.
The January 25 dam breach in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais spewed millions of tons of toxic mining waste across the countryside, leaving 270 ...
Subscribe