Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Brazil's Vale failed to report dam defects that could have avoided tragedy: official

By Allison JACKSON

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Mining giant Vale failed to report problems at a massive tailings dam in Brazil that could have averted its collapse, killing hundreds, a government agency said Tuesday.

The January 25 dam breach in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais spewed millions of tons of toxic mining waste across the countryside, leaving 270 ...