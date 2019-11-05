Fbl-Eur-C1-GER-Bundesliga-Leverkusen-Bosz

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Leverkusen boss Bosz hoping for a Champions League miracle

=(File Picture)=

Berlin, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Despite three defeats in their first games, Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz is optimistic they can beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to kindle their slim knock-out phase hopes and pull off a Champions League miracle.

Defeats to Lokomotiv Moscow, Juventus and Atletico leave Leverkusen without a point at the bottom of Group D with only three games left.

It has been more than 15 year ...