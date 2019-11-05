Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Iran's intelligence ministry on

Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned

and would result in prosecution, the ministry's website

reported.

"Britain ... was planning to implement a project for

cultural networking purposes in cooperation with the British

Council in Iran ... any cooperation with the British Council is

prohibited and will result in prosecution," the ministry said in

a statement.

(Writing by Pa ...