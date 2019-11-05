Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Iran's intelligence ministry on
Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned
and would result in prosecution, the ministry's website
reported.
"Britain ... was planning to implement a project for
cultural networking purposes in cooperation with the British
Council in Iran ... any cooperation with the British Council is
prohibited and will result in prosecution," the ministry said in
a statement.
(Writing by Pa ...
Subscribe