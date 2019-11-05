Euro zone bond yields higher as trade optimism knocks safe havens
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the
euro area rose on Tuesday, heading towards 3-1/2 month highs on
optimism that U.S.-China trade talks will lead to a
de-escalation in tensions between the world's two biggest
economies.
China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more
tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" U.S.-China
trad ...
