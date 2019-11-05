BC-Britain-Truck-Bodies , 0127

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Vietnam arrests more, says migrants routed through Russia<

Vietnamese state media report more arrests over the deaths of migrants in England and quote police as saying a suspect had organized for people to travel to Russia before being smuggled to the West<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - Vietnamese state media report more arrests over the deaths of migrants in England and quote police as saying a suspect had organized for people to travel to Russia before being smuggled to the West ...