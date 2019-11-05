BC-Britain-Truck-Bodies , 0127
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Vietnam arrests more, says migrants routed through Russia<
Vietnamese state media report more arrests over the deaths of migrants in England and quote police as saying a suspect had organized for people to travel to Russia before being smuggled to the West<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - Vietnamese state media report more arrests over the deaths of migrants in England and quote police as saying a suspect had organized for people to travel to Russia before being smuggled to the West ...
Subscribe