Delhi Police submits report to MHA on clash at Tis Hazari court

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday received a report from Delhi Police on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured, officials said.

It is a factual report in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a Home Ministry official said.

It does not cover what happened after Saturday, including an ...