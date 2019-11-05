French arms firm Thales to appeal Zuma corruption charge ruling in S.Africa's top court

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French defence firm Thales

said on Tuesday it would ask South Africa's highest

court for permission to appeal an October ruling dismissing its

request to have charges that it bribed former President Jacob

Zuma permanently dropped.

Thales is accused of agreeing to pay Zuma 500,000 rand

($34,000) annually for protection from an investigation into a

$2 billion arms deal in 1999.

The charges against Thales and Zuma were originally f ...