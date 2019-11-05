Indonesia Q3 GDP growth eases to 5.02%, slowest in over 2 yrs

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

JAKARTA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew 5.02% in

third quarter compared with a year earlier, roughly in line with

market expectations but the weakest pace in over two years, data

from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 5.01% growth in the

July-September period. In the previous quarter, Southeast Asia's

biggest economy grew 5.05% from the corresponding period in

2018.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjus ...