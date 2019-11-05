The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Indonesia Q3 GDP growth eases to 5.02%, slowest in over 2 yrs

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

JAKARTA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew 5.02% in
third quarter compared with a year earlier, roughly in line with
market expectations but the weakest pace in over two years, data
from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 5.01% growth in the
July-September period. In the previous quarter, Southeast Asia's
biggest economy grew 5.05% from the corresponding period in
2018.
On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjus ...

 

