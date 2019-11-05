BC-HKN--Predators-Red Wi, 0365

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Predators score 5 in second, beat Red Wings 6-1<

Nick Bonino scored the first of Nashville's five second-period goals, and the Predators easily dispatched the Detroit Red Wings 6-1<

AP Photo MIPS112-1105190307, MIPS107-1105190247, MIPS109-1105190254<

Eds: APNewsNow. Predators 6, Red Wings 1. Will be updated. With AP Photos.<

By NOAH TRISTER<

AP Sports Writer<

DETROIT (AP) - Nick Bonino scored the first of Nashville's five second-period goals, and the Predators easily disp ...