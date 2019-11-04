History-Wall-30years-Bulgaria-environment-tourism FOCUS
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Iron Curtain to green haven: A mountain village transformed
By Vessela SERGUEVA
=(Picture+Video)=
ATTENTION - Pictures and video by Nikolay Doychinov ///
Gabrene, Bulgaria, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Where 30 years ago barbed wire guarded the Bulgarian border, tourists now hike in a nature park filled with rare flora and fauna, part of a surprising legacy of the Iron Curtain which once ran across this region.
Sweet chestnut forests and meadows cover the northern slopes of the Belasits ...
Subscribe