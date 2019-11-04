UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8 bln Airbus aircraft
* Cebu Air finalises order for 16 Airbus jets
* Expected to cut cost per seat, fuel emission
* A330neos to be delivered between 2021 and 2024
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Philippines' Cebu Air Inc has
finalised the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo
jets worth $4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on
Monday.
The budget carrier, which operates 74 aircraft, mostly
Airbus A320s, under the brand Cebu Pacific, ...
