UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8 bln Airbus aircraft

* Cebu Air finalises order for 16 Airbus jets

* Expected to cut cost per seat, fuel emission

* A330neos to be delivered between 2021 and 2024

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Philippines' Cebu Air Inc has

finalised the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo

jets worth $4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on

Monday.

The budget carrier, which operates 74 aircraft, mostly

Airbus A320s, under the brand Cebu Pacific, ...