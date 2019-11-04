The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8 bln Airbus aircraft

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Cebu Air finalises order for 16 Airbus jets
* Expected to cut cost per seat, fuel emission
* A330neos to be delivered between 2021 and 2024
(Adds details, company comments, background)
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Philippines' Cebu Air Inc has
finalised the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo
jets worth $4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on
Monday.
The budget carrier, which operates 74 aircraft, mostly
Airbus A320s, under the brand Cebu Pacific, ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 4th of November 2019 04:56:11 AM. All rights reserved.