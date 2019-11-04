BC-FBN--Colts-Steelers 3, 0975
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Vinatieri misses late, Steelers edge Colts 26-24<
Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers escape with a 26-24 victory over the Colts.<
AP Photo PAKS121-1103192004, PAKS121-1103192004, PAKS116-1103192025, PAKS-1103191945, PAKS-1103191940, PAKS109-1103191758, PAKS103-1103191811<
Eds: Steelers 26, Colts 24. Updates description of Vinatieri's field goal attempt. With AP Photos.<
By WILL GRAVES<
AP ...
Subscribe