Vinatieri misses late, Steelers edge Colts 26-24<
Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers escape with a 26-24 victory over the Colts.<
By WILL GRAVES<
