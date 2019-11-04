BC-FBN--Jets-Dolphins 1s, 1039

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Dolphins get first win of 2019, top Jets 26-18<

No imperfect season: The Dolphins get three TD passes from Fitzpatrick, and beat Jets 26-18 for first win<

AP Photo FLBA119-1103191931, FLBA125-1103192003, FLBA126-1103192003, FLBA123-1103191925<

Eds: Updates with new lead. Dolphins 26, Jets 18. With AP Photos.<

By TIM REYNOLDS<

AP Sports Writer<

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami coach Brian Flores got drenched with the orange contents of a Gatorade bucket when time expired. ...