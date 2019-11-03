DL-TRAFFIC-ODD-EVEN - 200 teams of Delhi traffic police deployed for odd-even scheme implementation

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 200 teams for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme which will kick in from Monday morning to fight severe air pollution in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

"We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme," Special Comm ...