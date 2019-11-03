Asia trade bloc deal possible by February 2020 -Thai spokeswoman

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - An agreement on what could become

the world's largest trade bloc is likely to be signed by Asian

countries in February 2020, a Thai government spokeswoman said

on Sunday as negotiators scrambled to salvage progress after new

Indian demands.

Hopes of finalising the Asia-wide Regional Comprehensive

Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is backed by China, have been

thrown into doubt at the summit of the Association of Southeast

Asian Nati ...