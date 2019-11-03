Asia trade bloc deal possible by February 2020 -Thai spokeswoman
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - An agreement on what could become
the world's largest trade bloc is likely to be signed by Asian
countries in February 2020, a Thai government spokeswoman said
on Sunday as negotiators scrambled to salvage progress after new
Indian demands.
Hopes of finalising the Asia-wide Regional Comprehensive
Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is backed by China, have been
thrown into doubt at the summit of the Association of Southeast
Asian Nati ...
