Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Dominant Vinales storms to Malaysian MotoGP victory

Sepang, Malaysia, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Spain's Maverick Vinales stormed to a dominant victory in the Malaysian MotoGP Sunday as world champion Marc Marquez fought his way from near the back of the starting grid to finish second.

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso came in third but there was disappointment for French rookie Fabio Quartararo, who only managed a lacklustre seventh-place after starting from pole.

Vinales dominated ...