The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Saudi-Aramco-energy WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Aramco announces plans for giant stock market debut
By Anuj CHOPRA
ATTENTION - RECASTS with Aramco confirmation ///
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Saudi Aramco said Sunday it will list on the Riyadh stock exchange in what could be the world's largest IPO, underpinning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitions to overhaul the kingdom's oil-reliant economy.
After years of delays, Aramco finally fired the starting gun on the stock market debut, saying it was a "significan ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 3rd of November 2019 12:48:27 PM. All rights reserved.