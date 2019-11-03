China launches new Earth observation satellite

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TAIYUAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday launched a new Earth observation satellite, Gaofen-7, which will play an important role in land surveying and mapping, urban and rural construction and statistical investigation, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The Gaofen-7, launched on a Long March-4B rocket at 11:22 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, is China's first civil-use optical transmission three-dimensional sur ...