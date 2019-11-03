China launches high-res satellite able to provide stereo imagery - CCTV

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China launched a new

high-resolution remote sensing satellite capable of providing

stereoscopic imagery on Sunday, state-run media said, marking

another important step as Beijing seeks to reduce reliance on

foreign technology in topographic mapping.

A rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre

in northern China at 11:22 a.m. local time, carrying the

Gaofen-7 high resolution satellite into its designated orbit,

the sta ...