China launches high-res satellite able to provide stereo imagery - CCTV
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China launched a new
high-resolution remote sensing satellite capable of providing
stereoscopic imagery on Sunday, state-run media said, marking
another important step as Beijing seeks to reduce reliance on
foreign technology in topographic mapping.
A rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre
in northern China at 11:22 a.m. local time, carrying the
Gaofen-7 high resolution satellite into its designated orbit,
the sta ...
